Jim Ross to step away from AEW to heal

Jim Ross is a tough S.O.B.

On Saturday (June 17), Ross posted an image of a black eye noting that he had a bad fall that same morning.

Bad fall this morning.



Still headed to Chicago for Collision!



Historic night for ⁦@AEW⁩ on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023

Ross wouldn’t let that stop him from heading to Chicago for the AEW debut of Collision. JR was scheduled to join commentary in the main event for CM Punk’s return match, and he fulfilled his duties. Unfortunately, Ross’ voice sounded rough on the call. You can hear his voice crack hoarsely at the start of this highlight clip. Ross pushed through to bring the emotion for the finish.

Ross was not satisfied with how he sounded and apologized to the fans. He announced that he will be stepping away from AEW to heal.

I apologize for the way I sounded tonight.



Going to step away to heal.



Thanks for your support.



— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 18, 2023

As of this writing, there is no update from AEW or Ross on the expected timetable to return.

Well wishes for the health of Jim Ross moving forward.