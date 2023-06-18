Bandido injured in AEW, may need surgery

Bandido is on the injured list, and he may need surgery.

The luchador revealed that he broke his wrist in AEW during the match against Konosuke Takeshita on Rampage (taped Wednesday, June 14, 2023 and aired on Friday, June 16, 2023). The initial diagnosis is a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury. Surgery was recommended as soon as possible, but Bandido is getting a second opinion on Monday. He canceled his upcoming wrestling dates and apologized to the fans.

When watching live, there was no obvious moment of injury in the match. Bandido finished without any visible signs of pain on camera. Check out the closing moments in the highlight package to see if you notice anything in regard to the injury. The counter flips are actually eve more impressive knowing now that Bandido was hurt. That was a complex exchange to pull off. Most of the movement was using his legs, but he still had to concentrate despite the pain.

Here’s to wishing Bandido a speedy recovery. He always brings an electric performance in AEW.