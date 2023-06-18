 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A wholesome exchange between a husband and wife

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Charlotte Flair, one of the top stars for WWE who is about to challenge for the women’s championship on Friday Night SmackDown in a couple weeks, was watching the debut episode of AEW Collision last night (June 17) to see her husband wrestle. He scored a victory over Buddy Matthews after a good match and she immediately took to Twitter to very publicly speak highly of his skills:

It’s worth noting that Andrade won that match by using the Figure Eight, which is, of course, Charlotte’s submission finisher. When he got around to responding to his wife, he playfully made note of as much:

To hell with the promotional rivalry between WWE and AEW, this is the kind of wholesome content we like to see out of two stars on opposite sides of the fence. It’s all just pro wrestling, after all.

Even when you’re one of the best at it.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats