A wholesome exchange between a husband and wife

Charlotte Flair, one of the top stars for WWE who is about to challenge for the women’s championship on Friday Night SmackDown in a couple weeks, was watching the debut episode of AEW Collision last night (June 17) to see her husband wrestle. He scored a victory over Buddy Matthews after a good match and she immediately took to Twitter to very publicly speak highly of his skills:

PAPI.

One of the best in the world. That’s what happens when you get to SHINE ⭐️ @AndradeElIdolo #AEWCollision #TheRealLatinoMan — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 18, 2023

It’s worth noting that Andrade won that match by using the Figure Eight, which is, of course, Charlotte’s submission finisher. When he got around to responding to his wife, he playfully made note of as much:

Thank you very much for being an incredible wife and for all your support and sorry for using your finish but I wanted to dedicate figure 8 to you but you never told me that it was very difficult to do but it helps to win @MsCharlotteWWE #IMissYou #Mami https://t.co/go23DV3dWD — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 18, 2023

To hell with the promotional rivalry between WWE and AEW, this is the kind of wholesome content we like to see out of two stars on opposite sides of the fence. It’s all just pro wrestling, after all.

Even when you’re one of the best at it.