AEW hit the United Center in Chicago for its big debut episode of Collision on TNT and while CM Punk’s return was the major focus of the evening, as he both opened and closed the show, we can’t overlook another major event that happened throughout the course of the evening.

Tony Schiavone doing some scissoring:

He looks so unbelievably happy to be in that ring scissoring those three other men in Chicago on a Saturday night in June of the year of our lord 2023, and his happiness at such a thing makes me equally as happy.

I sincerely hope it does the same for you, dear readers and watchers.

This, then, at least in my eyes, makes the debut of Collision a success, however you may feel about everything else that happened on the show (and plenty did, even beyond Punk).

Anyway, here are all the videos from the evening: