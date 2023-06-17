Miro’s return to AEW went exactly as you thought it would

When tonight’s (June 17) debut episode of AEW Collision reached its halfway point and Tony Nese was in the ring trash talking the fans, you just knew that a much bigger star was coming out to kick this man’s ass.

That much bigger star turned out to be the returning Miro, of course.

Miro played the babyface here, with the Chicago fans losing their minds cheering him along as he annihilated poor Tony Nese. Miro showcased power, speed, and pure violence during the one-sided onslaught. Tony simply never stood a chance, even with Mark Sterling ringside trying to help him out. The Redeemer put his opponent away with the Game Over submission hold.

It’s been too long since we’ve seen Miro in the ring, and he looked great here. The commentary team reminded the audience of his history with the TNT championship. Is the new champion the next man on Miro’s hit list?

What did you think of Miro’s return to an AEW ring, Cagesiders?