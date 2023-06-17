The first match in the history of AEW Collision featured Wardlow defending the TNT championship against Luchasaurus.

Wardlow was looking to get revenge on Luchasaurus and Christian for their recent attacks on his allies, Arn and Brock Anderson. Unfortunately for Wardlow, he didn’t have an answer for Christian’s ringside distractions and interference in this fight.

The finish saw Christian lay out Wardlow with some camera equipment when the referee was distracted.

That was good enough for Luchasaurus to score the victory. He’s the new TNT champion, but of course Christian celebrated like the gold is all his.

Just like that, another Wardlow TNT title reign is cut short, and we’re about to have a whole lot more obnoxious Christian mic time on AEW programming each week.

What did you think of the first ever match in the history of AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.