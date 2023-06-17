DJ TK has done it again.

There are plenty of things wrestling fans can and have accused AEW and its owner/president/booker Tony Khan of. But we can’t say they’re stingy when it comes to licensing music. When something improves the presentation of a situation or character, TK opens up the checkbook and makes it happen.

We hear iconic songs from the likes of Jefferson Starship, Kansas, and Rancid almost every week. Tonight (June 17), Living Colour will again come out of the United Center speakers in Chicago, and into our homes via TNT.

“Cult of Personality” isn’t the only recognizable tune we’re gonna be hearing on Collision. Since the first reports of AEW’s new Saturday show, people have joked and commented about Elton John’s classic, “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)”. Last night, Khan tweeted that that track will be Collision’s theme song.

It's official!



Our opening theme for Saturday Night #AEWCollision on TNT is

Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting by Sir Elton John!



While @FulhamFC and @WatfordFC will never be best mates on the pitch, you're now a great friend to @AEW, @eltonofficial, and we salute you, Sir! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 16, 2023

We didn’t have to wait long to find out what that will look & sound like, either. Before most Americans even had time to decipher all that soccer talk (Khan’s father owns Fulham, and John is a lifelong fan & honorary president of another London club), AEW released the open of Collision, complete with “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)”.

Does that make you more fired up to see the stars of AEW “get a little action in” on Collision?