AEW Collision results, live blog (June 17, 2023): CM Punk is back!

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the premiere episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (June 17) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW will be at the site of CM Punk’s debut with the company back in 2021, Chicago’s United Center, for Punk’s return to the company. He’ll be in action for the first time since All Out, teaming with FTR to take on Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White & Juice Robinson. He’ll also have some promo time to get a few things off his chest. We’ll also see Miro and Andrade return — both will be in action, with Andrade taking on House of Black’s Buddy Matthews. Plus, Luchasaurus will challenge Wardlow for the TNT title, Women’s champ Toni Storm & her Outcasts teammate Ruby Soho will face Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale in tag action, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 17