Nick Jackson picked today to vouch for Adam Page’s character, for some reason

Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks go way back. Their friendship between Matt & Nick Jackson and Page stared well before their AEW days, back when they were working for Ring of Honor and New Japan.

So we’d never be surprised to see either of the Jacksons shout out Hangman, or vice versa. But given that Page was a focal point of CM Punk’s much-ballyhooed interview with ESPN today (June 16), accused of lying to Punk about what he was going to say in a promo segment that raised the heat backstage at AEW to nuclear levels, and causing Punk to second-guess every move in his match with Hangman at Double or Nothing last year... we think we can guess why Nick Jackson used another of Punk’s favorite modes of communication — the Instagram Story — to tell us this:

Not only is he [Page] good at wrestling but he’s an even better human being

Or it could just be a coincidence. What do we know?