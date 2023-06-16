Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10:00pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features referee Aubrey Edwards wrestling her debut match in AEW. It’s a mixed trios match where she teams up with Mark & Papa Briscoe to take on the team of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett.

Also on the card: United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero & Best Friends), Trish Adora vs. Taya Valkyrie, Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and more!

Come right back here at 10:00 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JUNE 16