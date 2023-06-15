The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (June 14) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 832,000 viewers for a 0.30 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are down compared to last week’s 903K viewers and 0.33 demo rating. Even so, Dynamite moved up from fourth to third place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Unlike last week, Dynamite didn’t have to deal with the NBA Finals this time. But the ratings juggernaut that is Vanderpump Rules didn’t go away like it was originally supposed to, and it beat AEW once again.

Tony Khan loaded up this “massive” episode of Dynamite with a rare MJF TV match, Sting’s first match since March, The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in the main event, and two championship fights. With that in mind, it’s disappointing to see viewers fall down to the lower 800K threshold, particularly without the NBA Finals as its competition. However, the demo rating of 0.30 is still one of the better numbers that Dynamite has posted over the last three months, even though it’s a drop from last week.

This was the final episode of Dynamite before CM Punk returns to AEW this Saturday at Collision, so we’ll see if CM’s second coming will start to boost interest in AEW’s product across the board, or if fans are going to instead make a choice between Dynamite or Collision.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

