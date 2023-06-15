AEW rolled into Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (June 16) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Aubrey Edwards, Mark & Papa Briscoe defeated Jay Lethal, Karen & Jeff Jarrett in a mixed trios match. Karen played the coward for most of the bout. Aubrey won using the figure four leglock on Karen.

Taya Valkyrie picked up a win over Trish Adora. Valkyrie was clearly a heel in this match.

United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb) beat CHAOS (Rocky Romero & Best Friends). The crowd was hot for United Empire. This match will likely open the show even though it wasn’t taped first.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Bandido.

Do you plan to check out Rampage at 10 pm ET on TNT?