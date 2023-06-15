There was a lot going on before the second match of the June 14 Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara continued to lean face coming out of the Four Pillars title feud — and if the Washington, D.C. crowd is any indication, it’s working (and all I can say is, I was wrong... but in my defense, I didn’t include Guevara’s impending fatherhood in my calculus). Fellow Pillar Darby Allin showed up to prod his long-time rival toward good guy-dom by again pointing out the differences between his relationship with his mentor Sting and Sammy’s with Chris Jericho.

That brought out the “Judas” man himself to try and intimidate Guevara into staying a subservient member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Allin stuck his nose into that, and after a threat from the Wizard... IT’S STING!

As Tony Schiavone informed us during the scene, this was the first time these two icons were sharing a ring. That was already on our minds from the moment Jericho & Darby exchanged words, because Chris reminded us of it last weekend when he tweeted that he’d “never” have a match with the Stinger.

It was the kind of thing a worker like Jericho wouldn’t call attention to... unless he wanted to plant the seed for a future match or program in our heads. Looks like we won’t have to wait too long for it, either.

Let us know how excited you are for Jericho and Sting to actually be on the opposite sides of a match someday soon. While you’re on your way down to the comments section to do so, check out the highlights from the June 14 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist (including more of the busy scene discussed above), and filled it out with Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Did Adam Cole earn his AEW World Title opportunity against MJF

CM Punk Is Returning To AEW & Has A Lot Of Things To Get Off His Chest

WHAT A MOMENT! Darby Allin & Chris Jerico Confront Sammy Guevara. IT’S STING!

Sting leads his army against the Mogul Embassy! BIG 8-Man Action!

Can TNT Champion, Wardlow, fend off Jake Hager?

OPPORTUNITY OF A LIFETIME! Skye Blue challenges AEW Women’s Champ Toni Storm!

Cowboy Combat Club! The Elite vs. BCC in Trios Action!

#IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @seiyasanada has issued an open challenge for his title! Who will step up at #ForbiddenDoor?



Watch #ForbiddenDoor on Sunday, June 25th LIVE on PPV! #AEWxNJPW@njpwworld pic.twitter.com/HMzFOCdwZY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023

