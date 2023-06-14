Andrade, Miro & TNT title match added to AEW Collision premiere

AEW spent weeks doling out information about their new Saturday show, Collision. But with only a few days to go before the June 17 premiere in Chicago, the only match announced was the main event.

That match, and some microphone time for one of its participants — the returning CM Punk, was all that was probably needed to sell the show. But filling two hours with a trios match and a promo would be tough. So on Dynamite tonight (June 14), AEW announced four other matches.

Two of the four were set-up on Dynamite. With some help from the family Anderson, TNT champion Wardlow fought off a challenge from Jericho Appreciation Society’s Jake Hager. Afterwards, Christian Cage & Luchasaurus revealed that one week after kicking Brock Anderson’s ass, this week they took out Arn. Those actions were enough to finalize a title shot for Cage’s dinosaur man.

Later on Wednesday night’s show, Skye Blue had a great showing against AEW Women’s champ Toni Storm. She kicked out of Storm’s finisher, and would have won the match and the title if Ruby Soho hadn’t distracted referee Paul Turner as Skye hit Storm with the Code Blue. But when The Outcasts duo put the boots to the youngster after the bell, Willow Nightingale made the save. That set-up a women’s tag for Collision.

The other two matches were simply announced, but they’re still pretty exciting. We haven’t seen Miro or Andrade El Ídolo in action in many months, so we’d be interested in whatever they do on the new show. Giving Andrade a one-on-one with House of Black’s Buddy Matthews, though? That should be what kids and 45 year old Irishman call a banger.

Here’s the line-up for Saturday night at the United Center:

• CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold • We hear from Punk • Wardlow (c) vs. Luchasaurus for the TNT championship • Andrade El Ídolo vs. Buddy Matthews • Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale • Miro in action

Sound like a good way to kick off Collision?