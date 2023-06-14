AEW & New Japan add two World title matches to Forbidden Door

With less than two weeks to go until Forbidden Door, AEW and New Japan had only announced two matches for the June 25 PPV in Toronto. Understandable, given the logistics of booking across companies and an ocean — but still something that needed to be deal with pronto.

On the June 14 Dynamite, they began to deal with it. First, IWGP World Heavyweight champion SANADA delivered an open challenge to the AEW roster via satellite:

#IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @seiyasanada has issued an open challenge for his title! Who will step up at #ForbiddenDoor?



Watch #ForbiddenDoor on Sunday, June 25th LIVE on PPV! #AEWxNJPW@njpwworld pic.twitter.com/HMzFOCdwZY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023

He didn’t have to wait long for an answer, either. Jungle Jack Perry accepted, and he’ll have his best friend & tag partner HOOK in his corner.

Hiroshi Tanahashi also appeared on video to reveal he’d been booked in a match for Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s AEW World title. That’s not a match MJF plans to show up for, however.

Then, AEW International champion Orange Cassidy was just casually talking to Renee Paquette when they were interrupted by NJPW Television titleholder Zack Sabre, Jr. A title vs. title challenge was issued for Forbidden Door, but so far they just set up a tag match for next Wednesday’s go home. Katsuyori Shibata will team with OC against ZSJ & Daniel Garcia.

Depending on MJF’s willingness to attend and pending something official regarding the AEW International and NJPW TV titles, that gives us the following card for Scotiabank Arena:

• SANADA (c) vs. Jungle Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight title • MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World title • Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada • Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States championship

Dig it?