Outside of Instagram Stories and his part-time gig as an MMA color commentator, we haven’t heard from CM Punk since his eventful Labor Day weekend last September at All Out in Chicago.

But he’s coming back this Saturday night on the premiere episode of AEW’s new show Collision, so we got a promo hyping that on Dynamite tonight (June 14). In it, Punk hints that he could talk about anything this weekend in Chicago.

With scores to settle, @CMPunk returns to @AEW with a mic in his hand



What happens SATURDAY when #AEWCollision premieres at 8/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/hBj3bVCjV6 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 15, 2023

The only thing that’s certain about CM Punk right now is that nothing’s certain. I’m coming back for the same reasons I came to AEW in the first place — I got scores to settle. There’s still things left to do. Saturday, the 17th of June, Collision, the United Center, I won’t know what I’m gonna do or say until I have that microphone in my hand. I have a lot of things to get off my chest.

The implication, of course, is that Punk could once again take aim at The Elite, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, or any other members of the AEW roster he has an issue with. Tony Khan gave the impression that Punk — or anyone else — wouldn’t touch those subjects while on the interview trail just this afternoon.

But would that alone get people to tune in? He made no mention of his main event match with FTR against Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold on the June 17, which tells us AEW knows that they can generate even more interest with a Punk promo.

Join us Saturday night and we can find out together what Punk has to get off his chest.