Eddie Kingston, Will Ospreay get involved in latest Elite/BCC battle

The latest battle in the Blackpool Combat Club vs, The Elite war closed out an eventful episode of AEW Dynamite on June 14 in Washington, D.C.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page & The Young Bucks wasn’t exactly Anarchy in the Arena, most notably in its outcome as The Hung Bucks got their team a win back from that Double or Nothing match.

But the important stuff all happened after Page hit Yuta with a Buckshot Lariat.

First, Eddie Kingston appeared for the first time since he “quit” AEW and went to Ring of Honor earlier this year. His target was Castagnoli, the man he was feuding with in ROH before he took time off for a hernia operation. But he found himself face-to-face with Claudio’s teammate and his best friend, Mox.

Into that chaotic scene charged Don Callis’ new protoge Konosuke Takeshita, which eventually brought out Kenny Omega. But as Omega & his side were getting some payback on Takeshita, Kenny’s longtime rival and Forbidden Door opponent Will Ospreay showed up to put the IWGP United States champion down.

We were told Ospreay will be in action on Rampage this Friday, but other than that and his Wrestle Kingdom rematch with Omega on June 25, we don’t know what’s next for any of these men.

Can’t wait to find out, though.

