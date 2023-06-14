Jimmy Jacobs reportedly leaves Impact for AEW

With the addition of Collision to Tony Khan’s already overfull plate, AEW’s been adding to their creative team of late. Podcaster Will Washington signed on as the “Wrestling Administration Coordinator”, and Bryan Danielson’s taken on a larger role behind-the-scenes.

Now it sounds like they’ve recruited longtime friend of The Elite Jimmy Jacobs to the team.

Fightful Select reported earlier that Jacobs is backstage at Dynamite in Washington, D.C. today (June 14). Soon after Wrestling Observer confirmed Jacobs has left Impact, where he’s been a member of the creative team since 2017, to join AEW as a producer.

Jacobs joined Impact after a couple years as a writer for WWE. There he was credited with working closely with another friend of his, Kevin Owens, on KO’s popular program with Chris Jericho. Jacobs was fired for taking pictures with The Elite (then Bullet Club) when they “invaded” Raw in Southern California.

Prior to that, Jacobs was a wrestler mostly known for his time with Ring of Honor where he was a five-time tag champ. He was inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame earlier this year.

AEW fired producer BJ Whitmer (who tagged & feuded with Jacobs in ROH and on the independent scene) after a domestic violence arrest. No word on if Jacobs is filling Whitmer’s role behind-the-scenes for Tony Khan, but presumably this move has been in the works for longer than that.