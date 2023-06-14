Thunder Rosa says she’s working to return ‘as soon as possible & if it’s possible’

Thunder Rosa’s been out of action since last summer due to a back injury. AEW & TNT’s promotion of their new Saturday night show Collision has teased the former Women’s champion’s return, even as reports claim she’s not medically cleared to wrestle.

We got an update from Rosa herself yesterday (June 13) while she was doing press for the premiere episode of Collision at the United Center this weekend. During a Q & A for NBC Chicago, the 36 year old from Tijuana responded to a question about how her injury recover is going by saying:

“It’s going pretty well. Things are going as they are supposed to go. I am super happy that I’ve been pain-free. That was the most important part. I think it took forever. I think everybody’s expecting me to give them news. But, I am working out everyday, trying to get back in the ring as soon as possible and if it’s possible — that’s what I’m trying to do.”

When her injury was first revealed, Rosa shared that she was in a lot of pain and even struggled to walk as a result of her back issue. So being pain-free is great news. Beyond that, things still sound up in the air.

In addition to doing promotional work like the NBC Chicago interview, Rosa has also been working on AEW’s Spanish language announce team.