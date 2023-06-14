AEW Dynamite results, live blog (June 14, 2023): MJF vs. Adam Cole

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (June 7) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be at the site of the first ever Dynamite, Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena! They’ve loaded up the show with Adam Cole trying to earn a shot at the World title when he takes on MJF in an Eliminator match, Skye Blue challenging for Toni Storm’s Women’s championship while Jake Hager goes after Wardlow’s TNT one, Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley, Claudi Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta renewing acquaintances with The Elite’s Young Bucks & Hangman Page, Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Keith Lee taking on Swerve Strickland & Mogul Embassy — and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 14