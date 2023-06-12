AEW fires BJ Whitmer after domestic violence arrest

Former Ring of Honor wrestler & producer BJ Whitmer has been working as a coach & producer for AEW since 2019. After Fightful reported that Whitmer was arrested June 4 in Boone County, Kentucky on charges of strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree, AEW announced he’d been fired.

The company issued the following statement:

“B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.”

Records show Whitmer’s bond was set at $25,000, and that he was released from custody today (June 12). His case was “bound to grand jury”, which indicates a judge has deemed the prosecutor’s evidence sufficient enough to proceed, with the next step to seek an indictment from a grand jury.