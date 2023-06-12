For the third week in a row, Rampage was in its regular 10pm ET time slot on Fri., June 9. And for the third week in a row, the show’s numbers declined.

The drops weren’t huge — to 291,000 viewers and a .10 among 18-49 year olds. And the episode did air opposite Game 4 of the NBA Finals on ABC, which drew more than 10 million viewers and a did a 3.23 in the key demo. But AEW also followed up June 2’s loaded card by booking a Women’s title #1 contenders match and some of its most popular lucha libre talent for last Friday’s episode — so it’s got to be a little disappointing to not at least hold the previous week’s numbers.

No NBA this Friday, and it’s to be determined whether there will be hockey competition (Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals is on the schedule for Friday night, but the Vegas Golden Knights can end the season by winning tomorrow night’s Game 5 at home)... so we’ll see if an episode on the eve of CM Punk’s return can change Rampage’s fortunes.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired on Friday at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

