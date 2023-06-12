For the third week in a row, Rampage was in its regular 10pm ET time slot on Fri., June 9. And for the third week in a row, the show’s numbers declined.
The drops weren’t huge — to 291,000 viewers and a .10 among 18-49 year olds. And the episode did air opposite Game 4 of the NBA Finals on ABC, which drew more than 10 million viewers and a did a 3.23 in the key demo. But AEW also followed up June 2’s loaded card by booking a Women’s title #1 contenders match and some of its most popular lucha libre talent for last Friday’s episode — so it’s got to be a little disappointing to not at least hold the previous week’s numbers.
No NBA this Friday, and it’s to be determined whether there will be hockey competition (Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals is on the schedule for Friday night, but the Vegas Golden Knights can end the season by winning tomorrow night’s Game 5 at home)... so we’ll see if an episode on the eve of CM Punk’s return can change Rampage’s fortunes.
Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:
- June 10 - 476K / .16
- June 17 - 331K / .10
- June 24 - 422K / .12
- July 1 - 486K / .16
- July 8 - 428K / .15
- July 15 - 435K / .14
- July 22 - 428K / .17
- July 29 - 375K / .11
- Aug. 5 - 468K / .15
- Aug. 12 - 528K / .17
- Aug. 19 - 461K / .12
- Aug. 26 - 431K / .11
- Sept. 2 - 485K / .16
- Sept. 9 - 429K / .14
- Sept. 16 - 470K / .14
- Sept. 23*** - 522K / .17
- Sept. 30 - 472K / .16
- Oct. 7 - 440K / .13
- Oct. 14 - 458K / .17
- Oct. 21 - 480K / .13
- Oct. 28 - 378K / .12
- Nov. 4 - 455K / .14
- Nov. 11 - 456K / .11
- Nov. 18 - 445K / .14
- Nov. 25* - 411K / .11
- Dec. 2 - 361K / .08
- Dec. 9 - 457K / .11
- Dec. 16 - 464K / .15
- Dec. 23 - 566K / .18
- Dec. 30 - 470K / .12
- Jan. 6 - 551K / .15
- Jan. 13 - 513K / .13
- Jan. 20 - 464K / .13
- Jan. 27 - 458K / .14
- Feb. 3 - 406K / .11
- Feb. 10 - 375K / .12
- Feb. 17* - 287K / .07
- Feb. 24 - 409K / .11
- Mar. 3 - 394K / .10
- Mar. 10 - 447K / .15
- Mar. 17* - 474K / .18
- Mar. 25** - 373K / .10
- Mar. 31 - 340K / .10
- April 7 - 503K / .17
- April 14* - 639K / .21
- April 22** - 371K / .12
- April 28* - 298K / .09
- May 5* - 294K / .09
- May 13** - 284K / .07
- May 19* - 293K / .09
- May 26 - 436K / .11
- June 2 - 357K / .11
- June 9 - 291K / .10
* Aired on Friday at a time other than 10pm ET
** Aired on a night other than Friday
*** Two-hours
For complete results from the latest Rampage, click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here.
Numbers via Showbuzz Daily
Loading comments...