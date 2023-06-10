Skye Blue’s #1 contender victory was her first win on TV

Skye Blue is the new #1 contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Literally crying again https://t.co/JffJe306j7 — Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) June 10, 2023

Blue earned that honor by winning a four-way on Rampage. Under closer inspection, that victory is more important than it appears on the surface. It was the first time Blue won a match on AEW television, which means Dynamite and Rampage airing on TBS and TNT.

Oh, it’s true. It’s damn true.

I’m was shocked as you may be when learning this factoid. (Shout out to Cagesider Skinder6 for the comment pointing to this info.) At first, I didn’t believe it, since I keep tabs on Dark, Elevation, and ROH. Blue has earned plenty of wins on those programs. She is recently off a feud with Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship. However, upon further research, it checks out. That was indeed Blue’s first win on AEW television.

Blue’s record is 0-10 on Dynamite (according to stats from Cagematch.net):

Serena Deeb defeated Skye Blue (January 19, 2022)

Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue (April 13, 2022)

Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue (November 9, 2022)

Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale and Anna Jay & Tay Melo (November 23, 2022)

Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, & Red Velvet defeated Kiera Hogan, Madison Rayne, & Skye Blue (December 7, 2022)

Jade Cargill & Red Velvet defeated Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue (January 4, 2023)

Saraya defeated Skye Blue (February 22, 2023)

Ruby Soho defeated Skye Blue (March 8, 2023)

Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue (March 22, 2023)

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm defeated Riho & Skye Blue (April 12, 2023)

Blue was 0-8 on Rampage before the big win (dates from Cagematch.net reflect the day it was taped, not aired):

Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue (June 10, 2021)

Women’s Owen Hart tournament qualifier: Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue (March 20, 2022)

Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, & Red Velvet defeated Skye Blue, Trish Adora, & Willow Nightingale (April 27, 2022)

Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter defeated Ashley D’Amboise & Skye Blue (July 20, 2022)

AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo (c) defeated Dante Martin & Skye Blue (August 10, 2022)

Anna Jay & Tay Melo defeated Madison Rayne & Skye Blue (October 7, 2022)

Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter defeated Madison Rayne & Skye Blue (November 4, 2022)

Dr. Britt Baker DMD defeated Skye Blue (December 14, 2022)

#1 contender bout: Skye Blue defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Mercedes Martinez, and Nyla Rose (June 7, 2023)

Blue also lost to Jade Cargill when challenging for the TBS Championship at Battle of the Belts V taped on January 6, 2023.

Those numbers bring up an interesting discussion. Do wins on Dark, Elevation, and ROH really matter if a lot of the audience never sees it? It’s like the age-old conundrum of if a falling tree makes a sound when nobody is there to hear it. The idea makes me curious how AEW fans who don’t watch the ancillary programs view Blue. Was there a bigger shock factor on her winning the #1 contender match?

And then there is the analysis of building contenders in an effective manner. My response is that it doesn’t matter much in this particular scenario. It feels more like a page in the book of Blue’s career rather than a chapter. The story will likely be quick from #1 contender to title match, and that’s all for now. At its core is an underdog element to sell a match. Simple as that.

Blue will probably be nothing more than a speed bump as Storm retains the title, but crazier things have happened. Never say never. Blue is confident in her skills.

My life is insane….

Sorry not sorry but that championship is mine pic.twitter.com/3Buke5SCzT — Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) June 10, 2023

What would be your reaction is Skye Blue dethrones the champ on Dynamite?