The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (May 31) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 923,000 viewers for a 0.29 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. We do not currently know where that demo rating ranks on cable for the night.

The audience increased from last week’s 846K, but the demo rating dropped down from 0.32. This essentially continues Dynamite’s pattern over the last several weeks of jumping and falling between 0.28 and 0.32 in the demo rating. However, it was Dynamite’s largest audience in over two months.

This episode of Dynamite was the fallout show following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and it featured Tony Khan’s announcement of CM Punk’s return to the company.

There was no major sports competition going up against Dynamite this time, but Vanderpump Rules did air part two of its season-ending reunion special, which concludes next week. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is also scheduled for next Wednesday, which could make things much more difficult for Dynamite. It’s no wonder AEW is booking top box office attraction Orange Cassidy in an International title match against Swerve Strickland.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

