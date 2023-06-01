After years of waiting and hype, the AEW: Fight Forever video game finally launches on PC and consoles later this month on June 29.

As is customary for many video games these days, in addition to the base game, there is extra content you can unlock by pre-ordering the game and through paid DLC (downloadable content).

First up is the pre-order bonus, which allows you to play as regular Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy:

You can also purchase the Season Pass 1 DLC to unlock Keith Lee, Danhausen, FTR, HOOK, The Bunny, and some mini games:

AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition is available for both console & PC! It includes:



✅ Early Access on June 28



❤️‍ Matt Hardy + Broken Matt Hardy attire



️ Season 1 Pass which includes: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, HOOK & Danhausen, PLUS 4 mini-games pic.twitter.com/f0DdLpwk1v — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 1, 2023

According to the game listing on XBox, here are the specific packs that come with the Season Pass 1 DLC:

FTR: Revival Pack - AEW wrestlers Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler PLUS minigames JoinUs and Deth Race-X

Limitless Bunny Bundle - AEW wrestlers The Bunny and Keith Lee PLUS minigames MJF Car Thrash and Sloth Sling

Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack - AEW wrestlers HOOK and Danhausen

If you don’t want to purchase Season Pass 1 separately, you can instead purchase AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition, which gives you access to the base game and all of the Season Pass 1 content. And if you pre-order it, you also get the Matt Hardys.

Do you plan to pre-order the game to unlock Matt Hardy or pay extra money to play as HOOK, Danhausen, Keith Lee, FTR, and The Bunny?

Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.