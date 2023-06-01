AEW rolled into Viejas Arena in San Diego, California for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow’s (June 2) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. Dralistico ended with Vikingo pinning Dralistico to retain the AAA Mega Championship.

ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata successfully defended the belt with a win over Lee Moriarty. Shibata was confronted by sports entertainer Daniel Garcia after the match.

NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura to retain the gold.

The main event featured NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. beating Action Andretti in a title defense.

