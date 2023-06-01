Since her surprising return and even more surprising TBS title victory at Double or Nothing, AEW’s put a considerable amount of effort into making Kris Statlander feel like a big deal. That continued on Dynamite last night (May 31), when her first defense of the championship.

The second ever TBS champ faced off with the second ever AEW Women’s World champ, Nyla Rose. The Native Beast gave Stat a big mountain to climb, and gave her a chance to prove her surgically reconstructed knee isn’t going to slow her down with moves like the 450 Splash she used to pin Rose.

AEW made a point to show us that the wrestler Jade Cargill was feuding with before Statlander handed her her first loss, Taya Valkyrie, was watching the new champ’s victory backstage. Will the reigning AAA Reina de Reinas titleholder continue her pursuit of the TBS belt after failing to take it from Cargill?

Let us know what you think of a potential Statlander/Valkyrie feud. While you’re on your way down to the comments section to do so, check out the highlights from the May 31 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist (including more of Stat vs. Rose), and filled it out with Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Blackpool Combat Club continues their violent reign post Anarchy in the Arena

Jay White & Juice Robinson continue to taunt Ricky Starks and FTR!

AEW CEO & GM Tony Khan with an AEW Collision announcement!

Big Bill, Swerve & Trent Beretta Collide in a 3-Way Battle

AEW International Champ Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin and STING returns

HOOK & Jungle Boy fight off Preston Vance & Dralistico

Kris Statlander successfully defends her TBS title against Nyla Rose

Adam Cole & Britt Baker secured the win against Chris Jericho & Saraya

"We will destroy #TheELITE, we will destroy KENNY OMEGA."



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xFAQGL8AJu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023

"Nobody is on the level of the Devil" - @The_MJF.

Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS pic.twitter.com/PKSnojAYms — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023

#ToniStorm will defend her #AEW Women's World title this weekend at House Rules!

Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS pic.twitter.com/DaXn9R0ahE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023

