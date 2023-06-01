Since her surprising return and even more surprising TBS title victory at Double or Nothing, AEW’s put a considerable amount of effort into making Kris Statlander feel like a big deal. That continued on Dynamite last night (May 31), when her first defense of the championship.
The second ever TBS champ faced off with the second ever AEW Women’s World champ, Nyla Rose. The Native Beast gave Stat a big mountain to climb, and gave her a chance to prove her surgically reconstructed knee isn’t going to slow her down with moves like the 450 Splash she used to pin Rose.
AEW made a point to show us that the wrestler Jade Cargill was feuding with before Statlander handed her her first loss, Taya Valkyrie, was watching the new champ’s victory backstage. Will the reigning AAA Reina de Reinas titleholder continue her pursuit of the TBS belt after failing to take it from Cargill?
Let us know what you think of a potential Statlander/Valkyrie feud. While you’re on your way down to the comments section to do so, check out the highlights from the May 31 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist (including more of Stat vs. Rose), and filled it out with Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.
- Blackpool Combat Club continues their violent reign post Anarchy in the Arena
- Jay White & Juice Robinson continue to taunt Ricky Starks and FTR!
- AEW CEO & GM Tony Khan with an AEW Collision announcement!
- Big Bill, Swerve & Trent Beretta Collide in a 3-Way Battle
- AEW International Champ Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin and STING returns
- HOOK & Jungle Boy fight off Preston Vance & Dralistico
- Kris Statlander successfully defends her TBS title against Nyla Rose
- Adam Cole & Britt Baker secured the win against Chris Jericho & Saraya
#TheElite share their thoughts post Anarchy in the Arena.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS@youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/Puu3arcddC
#TheAcclaimed (@PlatinumMax @bowens_official) want GOLD around their waists again, but this time with #DaddyAss @realbillygunn!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/oOj9P1xK1R
"We will destroy #TheELITE, we will destroy KENNY OMEGA."@TheDonCallis and @takesoup address the crowd amidst a deafening sea of boos.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xFAQGL8AJu
"Nobody is on the level of the Devil" - @The_MJF.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS pic.twitter.com/PKSnojAYms
#ToniStorm will defend her #AEW Women's World title this weekend at House Rules!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS pic.twitter.com/DaXn9R0ahE
