Darby Allin is planning to climb Mount Everest

Darby Allin is on the search for his next rush. He is a stuntman at heart with feats such as jumping a car over his house and landing a backflip on a tricycle. Allin now has his sights set on climbing Mount Everest.

Allin dropped that tidbit of information during an interview with TMZ.

Darby Allin: A thing that I’m going to be doing next year that no wrestler has ever done before is climbing Mount Everest.

Mount Everest is the highest peak on Earth at 29,031.7 feet (8,848.86 meters). Sir Edmund Hilary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay are credited as the first to reach the top on May 29, 1953. The running tally is now over 4,000 climbers who have successfully scaled the summit.

Climbing Mount Everest is no joke. At least 321 people have died trying to reach the summit. There are already four deaths this year in 2023. The journey takes around two months with a price north of $40,000 for necessary supplies, permits, and guides.

