Rampage’s was not in its normal time slot for the fourth week in a row last Friday, as the May 5 episode of AEW’s b-show started at 6:30pm ET thanks to the network’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs.

Perhaps in an attempt to counter that, last week’s show featured Matt Hardy’s latest cinematic offering, “The Firm Deletion”. It doesn’t seem to have helped. While the overall audience of 294,000 and .09 rating among 18-49 year olds was only slightly down from the previous episode, those are still among the worst numbers in Rampage’s history.

Competition was fierce, with basketball Playoffs again dominating the night — and the hockey ones not doing too bad, either. But those hadn’t started when Rampage came on, so the early start time and Cinco De Mayo happy hours were probably a bigger factor. And one of those issues isn’t going anywhere, as the show will be on Saturday night this week, and gets another early start on May 19.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired on Friday at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily and Wrestlenomics