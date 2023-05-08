Chris Jericho claims he was ‘mentally and physically assaulted’ by security in Vegas

AEW’s Chris Jericho had a gig with his band Fozzy at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas yesterday (May 7), but it seems he spent some time at Mandalay Bay.

How do we know? Jericho tweeted this morning about what seems to have been a really horrible experience trying to get bags the hotel/casino was holding for him:

Hey @MandalayBay …it’s unacceptable that u tried to bully me & assault

Me, when all I wanted was my bags that I left at concierge.

Ur security staff IGNORED me for 30

Min & when I made some noise, physically & mentally assaulted me& laughed in my face. I want restitution NOW! pic.twitter.com/FQpZ5S43R3 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 8, 2023

That’s currently Jericho’s pinned tweet on his timeline, which is either a sign he’s serious about wanting a response from Mandalay Bay management, is really enjoying all the “They just made The List” jokes in the replies*, or he knows he’s getting a ton of headlines on sites like this one because of it. Or maybe all three.

We can’t know the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla’s motives here. What we do know is that Jericho never hesitates to tell his 3.5 million followers when he’s getting crappy customer service...

Hey Derek the manager…Im a @HiltonHotels Diamond member w 2.5mil points. So why did u threaten me when I checked into @hiltonpresident in Kansas City & u didn’t have the rooms I paid for avail? U threatened & demeaned me, when all I wanted was the rooms I booked? AWFUL SERVICE! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 22, 2023

Hey @ADT! I’ve been on hold for 3 hours trying to GIVE YOU MY MONEY!! Can u contact me so I can pay this bill? Because you’re just wasting our time at this point. Bad customer service!! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 31, 2023

It’s not just something he’s recently figured out, either...

Awful service from @benfrankplumber! Been waiting for them to come fix my water for 5 DAYS & have been stood up by them twice! Unacceptable… — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 28, 2016

It must bring results. It definitely brings “Karen Jericho” jokes.

Feel free to weigh in below, and join us in hoping Chris is okay after what sounds like a downright traumatizing experience on the Vegas Strip.