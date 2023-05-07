AEW has a PPV level lineup for Dynamite this week

Tony Khan has been known to dip into exaggeration from time to time when hyping AEW. That’s to be expected from a promoter. His latest bold claim is that Dynamite has a PPV lineup, and I actually agree with him this time. The upcoming episode of Dynamite on May 10 is stacked.

The Dynamite card include:

Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Double Jeopardy: ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH tag team champion Fenix (winner earns a title shot at the other’s championship)

ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH tag team champion Fenix (winner earns a title shot at the other’s championship) AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia No Holds Barred: Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart

Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart AEW World Trios Championship: House of Black (c) vs. Best Friends & Bandido in Open House rules

That lineup is an A on paper for a television broadcast. Aside from Moxley versus Omega, the other stories don’t have a PPV build, but they should deliver PPV quality. Impressive maneuvering for Bookerman of the Year.

Moxley versus Omega inside a steel cage is going to be intense. During the rundown on Rampage, Excalibur described it as a match that promises to achieve new levels of violence. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. The Martha Reeves song may be too peppy, but the Arnold McCuller version associated with The Warriors film may fit the vibe by gritty association. I’m looking forward to Omega calling for Moxley to come out and play.

The Double Jeopardy match made me wonder why ROH content was being placed on the screen, but at least Claudio and Fenix will deliver a dandy in the ring. Perhaps the goal is to promote ROH TV to see the future title match. Claudio is the favorite for victory. He’s riding a 10-match winning streak in one-on-one competition. Claudio’s last one-on-one loss was to Chris Jericho when dropping the ROH World Championship on September 21, 2022.

Cassidy has 21 successful title defenses. Garcia will put him to the test once again. Someone will benefit from Cassidy’s body wearing down with injuries. Garcia has the skillset to capitalize, but he lacks the winning momentum to believe he’ll get the job done.

AEW’s women’s division doesn’t hold back when the prospect of violence arises. Anna and Julia in No Holds Barred should be aggressive.

Rounding out the evening is House of Black. They always put on an entertaining effort. Best Friends and Bandido will be the first to test the Open House rules.

What’s your level of excitement for this Dynamite lineup?