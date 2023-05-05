Another day of ticket sales for All In at London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27, another record for AEW’s largest gate ever.

In fact, after the first full day of tickets being on sale to the general public (that would be today, Fri., May 5), more than 60,000 have reportedly been sold (50K went during Wednesday & Thursday’s pre-sale). And like clockwork, here’s AEW owner, president & head of creative Tony Khan’s tweet about it!

Thanks to amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium has sold 60,000 tickets for £6.1M ($7.7M)!

This is one of the greatest success stories in wrestling history!

There are still great seats that are on sale NOW!

See you all on 27/8/23!https://t.co/2mFdhuWz6f pic.twitter.com/ICtm2hfhMQ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 5, 2023

Jokes aside, and however you feel about TK’s hyperbole, this is an amazing performance. When AEW announced this show for the iconic 90,000 seat venue, there was a lot of skepticism about the decision to run a building that big. With selling tickets to 2⁄ 3 of those seats without announcing a single match or even confirming who will be on the show, questions are now turning to whether or not they can sell Wembley out and make wrestling history.

Matt & Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks are willing to wager they can.

And Chris Jericho is looking forward to adding “Judas” to the legacy of classic rock sing-a-longs at Wembley.

They said we couldn’t do it….and yet here we are at 60,000 tickets sold by the first day of general sales!! @aew has created a MONSTER…and I plan to lead the charge. See you in August @wembleystadium! #TheOcho #JerichoForever #AllIn @QueenWillRock pic.twitter.com/LeNFZeFGJu — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 5, 2023

Pretty impressive, no?