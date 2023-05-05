 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Young Bucks & Chris Jericho join Tony Khan in celebrating All In’s latest milestone

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Another day of ticket sales for All In at London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27, another record for AEW’s largest gate ever.

In fact, after the first full day of tickets being on sale to the general public (that would be today, Fri., May 5), more than 60,000 have reportedly been sold (50K went during Wednesday & Thursday’s pre-sale). And like clockwork, here’s AEW owner, president & head of creative Tony Khan’s tweet about it!

Jokes aside, and however you feel about TK’s hyperbole, this is an amazing performance. When AEW announced this show for the iconic 90,000 seat venue, there was a lot of skepticism about the decision to run a building that big. With selling tickets to 23 of those seats without announcing a single match or even confirming who will be on the show, questions are now turning to whether or not they can sell Wembley out and make wrestling history.

Matt & Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks are willing to wager they can.

And Chris Jericho is looking forward to adding “Judas” to the legacy of classic rock sing-a-longs at Wembley.

Pretty impressive, no?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats