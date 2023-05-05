Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 6:30 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday show comes our way on tape from CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s main event is The Firm Deletion. The Hardys, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy team up to take on Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, and Ethan Page in a cinematic match at the Hardy Compound.

Also advertised on the card: El Hijo del Vikingo & Lucha Bros vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo, TBS Champion Jade Cargill in action, and Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance.

Come right back here at 6:30 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAY 5