Jeff Jarrett explains why he deserves all this TV time in AEW

55-year-old wrestler Jeff Jarrett has received multiple title shots, pay-per-view (PPV) matches, and lots of TV time in AEW ever since he debuted for the company six months ago. In fact, it looks like Jarrett and Jay Lethal will be challenging FTR for the AEW world tag team titles very soon, perhaps at the Double or Nothing PPV later this month.

Given Jeff’s questionable history in pro wrestling combined with AEW’s deep roster, many fans wonder why Tony Khan is putting such a spotlight on this guy.

During a recent interview on Good Karma Wrestling, Jarrett was asked why he deserves this much time on AEW television.

Here is Jeff’s response:

“Emotional connection with the audience. It’s just that simple. All you have to do is listen to the people in the arena. They love me! There’s some kind of ‘FU Jarrett’ that they get going on, but I think that’s a term of endearment. They absolutely love it. But it’s the emotional connection. That will never go away. The moves will continue to get more and more aggressive and more and more athletic. That’s just the nature of the beast...it’s truly, I don’t use this word lightly, but revolutionary. But at the end of the day, the emotional connection with the audience existed 70 years ago, and it’s gonna exist 70 years from now. That’s what entertainment is all about....it’s all about connecting with your audience.”

Six months into his AEW run, has your opinion changed at all regarding Jeff Jarrett’s place on the roster?