Tony Khan is thrilled about AEW’s latest amazing All In milestone

AEW’s All In event takes place on Aug. 27 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The initial batch of 36,000 tickets sold during this week’s pre-sale already smashed the company’s previous attendance record. Now here is AEW President Tony Khan with today’s update on how well the pre-sale is going:

Thanks to the amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium just hit 50,000 tickets sold for £5.2M ($6.5M)!Remarkably all 50k tickets sold have been in the pre-sale!

The general ticket on-sale begins TOMORROW, with great seats opening up!https://t.co/AcHw5kLnSr — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 4, 2023

Hitting the 50K mark before tickets even go on sale to the general public tomorrow (May 5) is an extremely impressive accomplishment for AEW. With a gate pushing 6.5 million dollars, the event has already beaten AEW’s previous high mark by a factor of nearly six times.

Being able to run a stadium event at the scale of what wrestling fans have come to expect from only WWE is a huge step for the growth of AEW as the company tries to show the world that it belongs on the big stage.

