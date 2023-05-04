 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tony Khan is thrilled about AEW’s latest amazing All In milestone

By Cain A. Knight
/ new
AEW’s YouTube

AEW’s All In event takes place on Aug. 27 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The initial batch of 36,000 tickets sold during this week’s pre-sale already smashed the company’s previous attendance record. Now here is AEW President Tony Khan with today’s update on how well the pre-sale is going:

Hitting the 50K mark before tickets even go on sale to the general public tomorrow (May 5) is an extremely impressive accomplishment for AEW. With a gate pushing 6.5 million dollars, the event has already beaten AEW’s previous high mark by a factor of nearly six times.

Being able to run a stadium event at the scale of what wrestling fans have come to expect from only WWE is a huge step for the growth of AEW as the company tries to show the world that it belongs on the big stage.

When all is said and done, how many tickets do you think AEW will sell for All In? Let us know your best guess in the comments below, Cagesiders.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats