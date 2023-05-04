The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (May 3) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 776,000 viewers for a 0.28 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished eighth place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Total viewership was significantly down from last week’s 863K. This is the first time Dynamite’s viewership has dropped below 800K since October 18 when Dynamite was bumped to a Tuesday. The last time Dynamite fell under 800K viewers on a Wednesday night was June 15, 2022. I guess this is what happens after several weeks of a convoluted Four Pillars world title angle displaces The Blade in the main event.

Even so, Dynamite’s rating in the key demo is stubbornly clinging to the 0.28 mark. It has hit that number on five of the last six weeks, which has kept Dynamite in the top 10 on the cable rankings despite tough competition at times from the NBA, NHL, and Vanderpump Rules.

Next week’s main event is a Steel Cage match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Omega vs. Mox has main evented multiple AEW PPVs in the past, so it’s a big time fight that Tony Khan is hoping will get the viewership and ratings heading in an upward direction. It Khan wants to guarantee that result, he should think about teasing a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT for next week’s episode.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

