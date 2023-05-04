AEW Rampage spoilers for May 5: Vikingo cool moves, Briscoe family, Cargill streak, more!

AEW rolled into the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow’s (May 5) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

El Hijo del Vikingo & Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) defeated QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Aaron Solo in a trios match. Vikingo did the somersault hurricanrana in the corner on Marshall, as well as a Canadian Destroyer off the apron. Penta pinned Solo for the win.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill continued her undefeated streak with a quick squash victory over Gia Scott.

Mark Briscoe beat Preston Vance. The entire Briscoe family (including the kids) celebrated in the ring afterwards, though it’s not clear if that part will air on TV.

It’s worth noting that the main attraction for this episode of Rampage is the cinematic Firm Deletion match at the Hardy Compound, but that match was not shown to the live audience during this taping, so no spoilers are currently available for it.

Do you plan to check out Rampage on Friday at its special start time of 6:30 pm ET?