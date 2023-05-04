There I was, minding my own business on a Wednesday night when these S.O.B.s showed up on my screen...

The big takeaway — mostly because it’s great heeling, but also because it could be used in a future Blackpool Combat Club vs. CM Punk & FTR feud — is Bryan Danielson’s rant about Bret Hart:

“There’s a legendary wrestler who used to say he’s the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. And I always thought, how egotistical that you don’t think there’s gonna be anybody in the future better than you. Well here’s the thing — I am better than that legend ever was. I am better than any wrestler who has ever come before me. I am the best wrestler in the world today, and if I’m not, it’s one of these men. But here’s one thing that I know for 100% fact — there will be wrestlers in the future better than me because of what we’ve built.”

Dragon goes on to contrast the BCC’s mission of pushing themselves and others to improve to what he perceives as The Elite’s complacent attitude. It continues the themes of the feud, and tees up Jon Moxley to sell his steel cage match with Kenny Omega on next week’s Dynamite by talking about how he’s evolved since his 2020-2021 feud with Omega. It’s there that Mox delivers my favorite line of the night, “higher levels, bigger devils.”

Those boys are good at this who pro wrestling thing. Or, as my friend & colleague Claire Elizabeth tweeted after this segment, “fucking hell I love the Blackpool Combat Club.”

Let us know what you think of Bryan’s claim, Mox’s bar, or BCC as a whole. While you’re on your way down to the comments section, check out the highlights from the May 3 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist (for the third week in a row, there are a lot of them!), and since they don’t release everything that way at the same time, we’ve got Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

