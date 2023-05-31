AEW plants multiple seeds for The Elite’s Japanese ally

Don Callis came out on the May 31 episode of Dynamite, ostensibly to explain why he not only turned on Kenny Omega, but why and/or how he swayed Konosuke Takeshita to his cause of ridding AEW of The Elite.

The San Diego crowd didn’t want to let him though.

"We will destroy #TheELITE, we will destroy KENNY OMEGA."@TheDonCallis and @takesoup address the crowd amidst a deafening sea of boos.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xFAQGL8AJu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023

What he got out through the boos was a rehash of what we’ve already heard. Omega’s success was due to Callis, and Don felt Kenny didn’t appreciate that enough, poisoning their father/son-like relationshiop. More interesting was how he put over Takeshita, claiming his new “son” is better than a who’s who of Japanese legends... including New Japan’s current Ace, Kazuchika Okada.

He may not be the fantasy bookers first choice for The Elite’s next ally, but as we enter Forbidden Door season — AEW’s PPV with New Japan is coming up on June 25 in Toronto — they definitely seem to be setting something for The Rainmaker. Earlier in the night, Hangman Page teased that Omega is in a country other than Canada...

... and Okada & Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley have been circling each other in NJPW of late.

Let us know where you think this is headed, and get complete results and coverage of everything from the Double or Nothing fallout edition of Dynamite here.