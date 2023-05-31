Tony Khan officially announces CM Punk as the star of AEW Collision

He’s told us that AEW’s new Saturday show is coming to TNT, and where most of the first batch of shows will take place. He’s told us the June 18 premiere will come to us from Chicago’s United Center. So, in week three of Collision announcements, what would Tony Khan tell us on May 31?

AEW’s owner/president/booker revealed the worst kept secret in pro wrestling. Collision will feature none other than CM Punk.

AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan has just announced that the debut of #AEWCollision on Saturday June 17th at the @UnitedCenter will feature @CMPunk!

If you’ve been out of the wrestling loop for the past nine months or so, we haven’t seen Punk since he beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World title at last year’s All Out. He used the media scrum moments after winning the belt to air his grievances with The Elite, which quickly led to a brawl with Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks that results in them all being stripped of their titles. Punk also tore his triceps at the PPV, and has been rehabbing that while negotiating his return with Khan.

That’s been a rocky process right down to the wire, but it looks like it’s completed. So CM Punk will make his latest return in two-and-a-half weeks.

As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @tonyrkhan on #AEWDynamite, @CMPunk returns to #AEW on Saturday, June 17 for the premiere episode #AEWCollision LIVE from the @UnitedCenter in Chicago!



Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/2hPrJgCFxM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023

Punk is believed to be the star of a dedicated Collision roster (how firm AEW’s roster split will be seems to be up in the air) that will also feature names like FTR, Miro, Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo, Powerhouse Hobbs, House of Black & others.

Ready? Excited? Sound off below.