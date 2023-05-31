Heading into Dynamite for May 31, 2023, there was only one official match on the card. That meant the Bookerman of the Year had some booking to do. One addition to the lineup will be Kris Statlander’s first defense of the TBS Championship.

Statlander made quick work of Jade Cargill in a surprise return to win the title at Double or Nothing. Statlander toiled long and hard to recover from a serious injury. Her next opponent will definitely be a test of durability on the surgically repaired knee.

Nyla Rose is coming.

TONIGHT, Wednesday 5/31

San Diego, CA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT



TBS Title Match@callmekrisstat vs @NylaRoseBeast



The new TBS Champion Kris Statlander will make her first ever title defense vs former World Champion Nyla Rose on Dynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Pyx4IWWLB7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 31, 2023

The Native Beast is a former AEW women’s world champion. The personal series between Statlander and Rose is even at one win apiece in singles action. Statlander came up short as a challenger for the world title at Revolution on February 29, 2020. Statlander scored a victory in a standard Dynamite match on August 11, 2021.

The updated Dynamite card currently includes: