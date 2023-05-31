 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kris Statlander’s first TBS title defense is against a former world champion

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Heading into Dynamite for May 31, 2023, there was only one official match on the card. That meant the Bookerman of the Year had some booking to do. One addition to the lineup will be Kris Statlander’s first defense of the TBS Championship.

Statlander made quick work of Jade Cargill in a surprise return to win the title at Double or Nothing. Statlander toiled long and hard to recover from a serious injury. Her next opponent will definitely be a test of durability on the surgically repaired knee.

Nyla Rose is coming.

The Native Beast is a former AEW women’s world champion. The personal series between Statlander and Rose is even at one win apiece in singles action. Statlander came up short as a challenger for the world title at Revolution on February 29, 2020. Statlander scored a victory in a standard Dynamite match on August 11, 2021.

The updated Dynamite card currently includes:

  • TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Nyla Rose
  • Chris Jericho & Saraya vs. Adam Cole & Dr. Britt Baker DMD
  • Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Fenix, Pentagon, & Bandido
  • Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Gates of Agony
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Big Bill Morrissey vs. Trent Baretta
  • We’ll hear from Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita
  • We’ll hear from Bullet Club Gold

