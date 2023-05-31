Matt Jackson explains why he didn’t take surgeons’ advice on torn biceps

Back in March, at the start of The Elite’s angle with the Blackpool Combat Club, reports came out that Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks tore his biceps.

It led to concern about his availability for what was clearly going to be a major feud for AEW, but just a couple weeks later he was back on Dynamite. He didn’t do much with his heavily braced left arm at first, but as the weeks went on it didn’t seem like the eldest Buck was limited by the injury. It certainly didn’t stop him from being a full participant in Double or Nothing’s Anarchy in the Arena this past Sunday night (May 28) — his & brother Nick’s first match since the one Matt was injured in on Mar. 15.

Doctors apparently counseled Jackson to get the tear surgically repaired, and in a recent Instagram post he explained why he decided against that course of action:

I got hurt about 10 weeks ago, literally on day one of the beginning of a very important story that we started. I was told there was a good chance I wouldn’t be cleared to perform again for 6-7 months after surgery. Surgeons insisted I get the muscle repaired immediately. I opted not to do surgery, but rather try other therapeutic options that’d get me back quicker. I had faith that through proper rehabilitation, supplementation & prayer, I’d be back wrestling with a target goal of Double or Nothing. There was clearly a lot of doubt, but I wasn’t going to miss it no matter what. In fact, I wasn’t going to miss any of the events leading to it either. During the process, I lived in fear that I was making a huge mistake. That my arm would never be the same again, or that I’d lose a bunch of strength. I had anxiety and many sleepless nights, that I’d let everyone including myself down. Thankfully my wife Dana, my family, close friends, & various medical staff members supported & showed their love these past couple of months. And, I hit my target. Wrestling with my ELITE family by my side in Las Vegas meant so much to me because the journey there was pretty rough. Thank you to everyone who’s put up with me, my endless chatter about my rehab, and asking you to watch me flex so you can tell me how great I look. A few days removed from my first match back, my arm is great. My strength is completely back & I couldn’t be happier. Everything else on my body, including my foot? Not so much.

Glad it worked out. Now about that foot...