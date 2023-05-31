Dynamite airs tonight (May 31) with a live show from Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. This is the first episode of Dynamite during the four week build towards Forbidden Door, which takes place on June 25.

Tony Khan has one more announcement about the debut of AEW Collision

Tony Khan’s latest series of announcements on Dynamite have all been about AEW’s upcoming new Saturday television show, Collision.

His first announcement (two weeks ago) discussed the launch of Collision and some upcoming tour dates in Canada. Last week’s announcement made it clear that the debut episode on June 17 will take place in Chicago’s United Center. Tonight will be announcement number three:

#AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan will make an announcement about the debut of #AEWCollision TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from San Diego at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork!



Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS live TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/0p5IYgvAq5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2023

All of the buzz around Collision has been focused on the long-awaited return of CM Punk, who has been off AEW television since a backstage fight and injury at last September’s All Out event. Can Khan really find something new to announce about the debut of Collision that doesn’t directly mention CM Punk’s name? This has to finally be it, right?

Well, not so fast.

Could Tony’s announcement instead be related to a potential soft roster split between Dynamite and Collision? What about more details on how the Owen Hart tournament will be part of the new show? Perhaps Tony will announce AEW World Champion MJF vs. The Blade in the main event match of Collision’s debut episode? Or as my colleague Kyle Decker suggested, maybe Khan will reveal the exciting news that fans can only bring small bags into the United Center that don’t exceed 10”x6”x2” in size?

If Khan is most concerned about selling tickets for the Collision premiere in Chicago, then announcing Punk’s name ASAP is a no-brainer. Otherwise, Khan still has a couple more weeks of potential announcements to drip out between now and June 17.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Tonight’s headlining match is a mixed tag team match pitting Adam Cole and Britt Baker against Chris Jericho and Saraya. Baker got a measure of revenge on Jericho at Double or Nothing by beating the shit out of him with a kendo stick. Jericho is reeling a bit after consecutive losses to Roderick Strong and Cole, so he will surely have a scheme (and several henchmen) ready to make sure he walks out a winner tonight.

We’re also going to hear from Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Konosuke’s heel turn made the difference in Double or Nothing’s Anarchy in the Arena main event, helping Blackpool Combat Club score a win over The Elite. Are Callis and/or Takeshita joining up with the BCC ahead of a potential Blood and Guts match against The Elite later this summer?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- There’s a quick turnaround between Double or Nothing and Forbidden Door, which means there are a ton of questions that need to be answered soon. Will MJF defend the AEW world championship at Forbidden Door even though he is repulsed by the thought of working a NJPW event? Will any NJPW stars show up tonight to kick-start angles for the PPV?

- Orange Cassidy outlasted 20 other men in Double or Nothing’s Blackjack Battle Royal to remain AEW International champion. Is it finally time to get serious about finding the one man who will end his very lengthy run with the belt?

- Kris Statlander is the new TBS Champion after her shocking return at Double or Nothing and impromptu victory over the previously undefeated Jade Cargill. Will the former champ cry foul after Statlander fought her in a very weakened state? When is the rematch?

- House of Black remain the AEW world trios champions after defeating The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass at Double or Nothing. Is it already time to go to the back of the line for the babyfaces, or will they get one more shot at the champs?

- AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR retained the gold at Double or Nothing with a victory over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Will Jarrett and Lethal take out their frustrations on Mark Briscoe for not doing the right thing by them during that match?

- TNT Champion Wardlow pulled off some crazy moves to beat Christian in a ladder match at Double or Nothing and probably deserves the night off. Even so, Christian doesn’t usually go away that easily.

- The Outcasts’ plan to rule the AEW women’s division began to finally take shape when Toni Storm regained the AEW women’s world championship at Double or Nothing. Is there an update on the status of the former champion, Jamie Hayter? Is Hikaru Shida first in line for a title shot against Storm?

- Matt Hardy now controls Ethan Page’s contract. Does that mean Ethan will be subjected to humiliating and degrading tasks, or do The Hardys have something else in mind for this chump?

- AEW’s Willow Nightingale became the first ever NJPW Strong Women’s champion by defeating Mercedes Moné. Will this title be part of the build to Forbidden Door?

- Are Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee ever going to have a one-on-one match against each other? Swerve turned on him over five months ago.

- What’s next for AEW pillars Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara after they all failed to win the world championship at Double or Nothing?

- Where the f*** is Scorpio Sky? He’s in the trailer for AEW Collision, that’s where.

