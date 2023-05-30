For the first time in a month-and-a-half, Rampage was back in its regular 10pm ET time slot on Fri., May 26.

That was due to Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers, who swept their NHL Eastern Conference Final opponents the Carolina Panthers and cleared TNT’s schedule for the night. A sweep in the NBA Western Conference Finals also meant their was no basketball on last Friday. Combine that with a PPV go home show, and AEW had some of its best Friday (or Saturday) numbers since the first half of April.

The latest Rampage finished 13th among cable originals with a .11 18-49 rating and 436,000 viewers. Both were up considerably from the previous week’s show, which aired at 6:30pm ET due to basketball.

AEW’s in the clear next week, both for being pre-empted by TNT’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals and from competing with the NBA Finals on ABC. We’ll see if they can build some momentum week two in their normal spot.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired on Friday at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

