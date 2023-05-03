To make amends for some recent... miscommunications... between them, Jay Lethal took his friends to visit Mark Briscoe in Sandy Fork, Delaware. During the segment that aired on the May 3 Dynamite, Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh (the latter two decked out in overalls) volunteered to help out on the Briscoe’s Chicken Farm.

Mark was happy to put them to work, although he wasn’t crazy about the whining they did while they worked.

Eventually, the five men — six, counting Mark’s infant son Murphy — cooled off on the porch while Double J played some of his greatest hits. That was when Papa Briscoe showed up to warn his son not to trust Dose Boys... especially the ones in overalls.

And it turns out the old man was right. Before they left, Lethal & Jarrett issued a challenge to Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler to put their AEW Tag titles on the line at Double Or Nothing. They also wanted to pick Briscoe’s brain about how he & his late brother Jay beat FTR last year.

If the Top Guys accept (and we were told tonight that we’ll hear from them next week), this match would join MJF’s World title defense against either Sammy Guevara or Guevara, Darby Allin & Jungle Jack Perry on the card for May 28 in Las Vegas.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.