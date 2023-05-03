Hikaru Shida returns to AEW, pulls a DDP on The Outcasts

AEW’s story of The Outcasts and the Dr. Britt Baker-led “Homegrown” has had a hole in it. Hikaru Shida was allied with Saraya & Toni Storm as they turned heel and eventually formed their nWo-like faction with Ruby Soho. But then she just... disappeared.

On the May 3 episode of Dynamite, Shida returned. It happened after Saraya stole a win over Willow Nightingale. The Outcasts went for their customary post-match beatdown and spray painting when the Japanese star’s music hit. She strode down to the ring, backed the heels off with her kendo stick, then smiled and produced her own neon green paint can.

If, like my friend & colleague Kyle Decker, you immediately smelled something similar to this famous scene from WCW history...

... you, like Kyle, have watched too much wrestling are smart. Because while Saraya, Storm & Soho set Willow up to be sprayed with an “L”, Baker & Jamie Hayter slid into the ring behind them. Once The Outcasts were laid out on the mat, Shida used her spray to write “A-E-W” across them.

Look who's back! But which side is @shidahikaru on?!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/5iQ2ZN9Huz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2023

Shida’s back, and that’s not a bad thing — that’s a good thing (unless you’re The Outcasts).

