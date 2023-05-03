Lesson for Mark Sterling: Don’t get on Taya Valkyrie’s bad side. She’s called La Wera Loca for a reason. Sterling found that out the hard way.

Taya lost the TBS Championship bout to Jade Cargill due to the dubious stipulation of banning her from using the Road to Valhalla finisher (aka Jaded). After the champ’s victory, Sterling and Leila Grey entered the ring to celebrate. Taya shoved Sterling into the corner, and that leads us to the catastrophic wardrobe malfunction from Smart Mark.

The lawyer man split his pants.

I’ve decided to share what happened. I appreciate everyone that reached out checking in as it’s been a tough day…



This is embarrassing to admit, but last night after @thetayavalkyrie hit me, I fell to the mat and split my pants on National TV.



I will NOT let this slide. (cont) pic.twitter.com/vEmZzxcyhI — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) April 27, 2023

Sterling demanded financial compensation for his loss. He sent an invoice to Slamtown Manor for Taya and John Morrison. Sterling claims his pants had a price of $1,000. Surely emotional suffering was included to pad the bill.

I’ve attached an invoice for repairs that I sent to her and her husband @TheRealMorrison who I assume pays the bills.



This has been a nightmare of mine for years and it happened at the hands of that crazed lunatic Taya.



I plan on receiving JUSTICE! #JusticeForMarksPants pic.twitter.com/7FDI8Q50dz — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) April 27, 2023

Sterling even offered to represent referee Aubrey Edwards in case she split her britches as well.

Also, @RefAubrey if she damaged any of your clothes in the attack please let me know and I can also fight for you. We are great friends and I hate to see you hurt. — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) April 27, 2023

The Shaman of Sexy issued a response.

I thought a lawyer would be familiar with slander… ie… making up bullshit that ain’t true- @thetayavalkyrie pays her own bills and buys fashionably efficient pants… it’s not that hard to find pants that don’t suck by the way @MarkSterlingEsq … ask anyone (except @roryfox_) https://t.co/KuDu2ulRuf — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) April 28, 2023

Morrison does have a point about fashionably efficient pants. May I suggest that Sterling load up on Chuck Norris action jeans?

Sterling better beware, because Taya is out for mayhem.

You guys are mad??? I’m livid. I played by “the rules” and it got me nowhere. This isn’t over. Playing nice isn’t working, I’m coming for what’s mine. Let the mayhem begin…. #WERALOCA — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) April 27, 2023

This seems like a matter destined for wrestler’s court.

If you were Judge Wapner residing over this case, who would you favor in your ruling?