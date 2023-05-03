AEW Dynamite results, live blog (May 3, 2023): Four Pillars tag match

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.
AEW will be in Baltimore’s CFG Arena with Sammy Guevara & Maxwell Jacob Friedman teaming up to take on fellow Pillars Darby Allin & Jungle Jack Perry. If they win, their Double of Nothing World title match stays one-on-one. If Allin & Perry win, we get a 4Way! Plus, The Elite will address Blackpool Combat Club’s latest screwdriver attack, Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Bandido & Roderick Strong take on Jericho Appreciation Society in 8-man action, Trios will have a Battle Royal on Tres de Mayo, Saraya battles Willow Nightingale, Ricky Starks deals with Juice Robinson... and more!
