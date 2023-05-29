By AEW post-PPV media scrum standards, the one which followed Double or Nothing 2023 in Las Vegas this morning (May 29) was a pretty tame affair.

But while behind-the-scenes drama didn’t unfold before our eyes, there were some noteworthy tidbits. Like Tony Khan’s answer when asked if he’s had any conversations with WCW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who’s openly contemplating his options for retirement match(es)... including maybe ones involving Sting or against TNT champion Wardlow:

“Yeah, I have. I have talked to Bill [Goldberg]. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill. So I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill. “Bill’s family have done a lot of great things in Jacksonville. He’s related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. And Bill’s a great former football star, and I work in football, and it’s a big part of my life. So we have a lot in common, and we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a really good relationship with Bill, so I like him a lot. “As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. But I’m not gonna lie to you, it was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he’s a great guy.”

Certainly nothing there that screams “Goldberg’s retirement tour is coming to All In”, but there’s nothing to shoot down that notion either.

That Aug. 27 event at London’s Wembley Stadium, and AEW’s busy summer in general, came up a lot with Khan and many of the talents who appeared at the scrum. Some other highlights:

• After selling a possible injury during his title defense against his fellow “Young Pillars”, World champ Maxwell Jacob Friedman showed up with his left hand in a cast. None of the reporters assembled asked about it.

• It was a relatively subdued MJF scrum performance, but he did insult most of the questioners, mocked the idea of open challengers, dismissed wrestling at Forbidden Door as New Japan is an “indie fed” (but he likes The Great O-Khan, who “pops” him... me too, Max), and said the AEW roster is scared to face him.

• MJF mentioned Triple H and Nick Khan when teasing his future plans, but said that while the WWE brass would love to sign him, he may just retire when his contract ends. He’s “bored” with pro wrestling and feels he’s already had one of the best careers in the history of the business.

• International champion Orange Cassidy was also very much in character, claiming he never really wanted the belt, he just wanted to beat PAC. Once he won it, he didn’t know what to do with it so he made it into what he wanted to be.

• OC hates to wrestle, and only does so when he has to. So he doesn’t have any dream opponents lined up for Forbidden Door. He did mention Zack Sabre, Jr., saying “I’d fight him.”

• New Women’s champ Toni Storm called the interim tag attached to much of her first reign as “bullshit”.

• When asked about facing Mercedes Moné, Storm said she’d break the former Sasha Banks’ other knee, and questioned whether she was Outcasts material.

• Bryan Danielson was seamlessly in and out of kayfabe, praising AEW for giving someone like Wheeler Yuta a main event spot when other companies wouldn’t, and talking about his creative contributions to Collision & how much he enjoys working with Tony Khan since they just talk about wrestling all the time anyway.

• In character, Danielson said he had no idea Konosuke Takeshita would get involved in the main event. When asked about possibly facing his old ROH rival Nigel McGuinness at All In, Bryan warned McGuinness to keep his mouth shut since he no longer has the physical ability to keep up with him.

• Tony Khan didn’t get into specifics on how running All In and All Out in back-to-back weeks would work, but did say the London show will broadcast for the world to watch.

• Current numbers for All In at Wembley are “roughly’ 65,000 tickets sold for a “well over $8 million gate.

• Asked if CM Punk will work the Collision premiere, Khan said he couldn’t answer.

• Khan confirmed that AEW is getting more money from Warner Bros Discovery for the new Saturday show, but that it didn’t change the end date of their overall rights deal with TNT & TBS’ parent company.

• TK is optimistic Jushin Thunder Liger can be involved in this year’s Owen Hart Tournament.

You can watch the entire scrum here.