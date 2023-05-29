While we still don’t that Don Callis & his new protege Konsuke Takeshita are fully aligned with Blackpool Combat Club, the way the former helped the latter win Double or Nothing’s Anarchy in the Arena main event last night (May 28) proves The Elite will need more people to win this war.

Kenny Omega’s Golden Lovers partner, Kota Ibushi, is a fairly obvious choice. The former holder of both DDT-Pro and New Japan’s top belts has worked with The Elite in the past, and has been teasing an AEW since before he became a free agent earlier this year.

But in his “send the crowd home happy” remarks to the AEW faithful in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, Kenny hinted at another...

Kenny Omega with some words after the show was over!



“Looks like just when we thought we were stronger than ever, they still had a bit of a sleeper cell in the ranks. But I can promise you, all you fans who came out here today, that came here for a good time — don’t give up on us. “I might not be the most popular guy backstage, but there’s a bigger world than AEW. And I’ve still got at least one or two really good friends that can even up the odds. You guys stay tuned. We are not done! This is not over!”

The identity of Omega’s second friend could be pretty obvious, too. They’ve spent a significant portion of their careers fighting each other, but when Kenny returned to New Japan earlier this year they put the past aside and formed a team to deal with some mutual enemies.

And if you’ve been keeping up with NJPW lately, you know that the BCC — and especially one Jon Moxley — have become Okada’s enemies. In fact, next weekend that rivalry will head to Osaka where Claudio Castagnoli makes his New Japan debut at Dominion, teaming with Mox & Shota Umino as they challenge Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii for NJPW’s Trios championship.

It’s not hard to imagine this being the set-up for Okada vs. Moxley at Forbidden Door, with Ibushi reforming the Golden Elite with Omega, The Young Bucks & Hangman Page for a Blood & Guts battle with Mox, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Takeshita (or Umino, if Don & Konosuke stay separate from the BCC).

